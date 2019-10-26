  • search
    SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2018 declared, check website to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 26: The SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    19.18 lakh candidates had appeared for the MTS staff exam. 1.5 lakh candidates on the other hand took the CGL Tier-II examination.

    SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2018 declared, check website to download

    The candidates who have been selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to the grade pay of Rs 1,900. For the PS, SA it is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to the grade pay of Rs 2,400. For DEO the pay scale is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 and grade pay of Rs 2,400. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CGL Tier 2 result 2018:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 6:49 [IST]
