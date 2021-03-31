YouTube
    SSC CGL Final result to be declared today

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The SSC CGL Final result will be declared today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Once the results are declared the direct link to check the SSC CGL Final result will be made available.

    The exams were held from the June 4 to 19 2019. Candidates who qualified the Tier 1 Exam appeared for the tier II from September 11 to 13 2019. The tier III exam was held in December 2019 and the results for the same was declared on September 30 2020. The SSC CGL Final result once declared will be available on SSC.nic.in.

    How to check SSC CGL Final result:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on result link
    • Click on SSC CGL 2018 Final result notification
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

