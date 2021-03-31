SSC CGL Final result to be declared today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: The SSC CGL Final result will be declared today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Once the results are declared the direct link to check the SSC CGL Final result will be made available.

The exams were held from the June 4 to 19 2019. Candidates who qualified the Tier 1 Exam appeared for the tier II from September 11 to 13 2019. The tier III exam was held in December 2019 and the results for the same was declared on September 30 2020. The SSC CGL Final result once declared will be available on SSC.nic.in.

How to check SSC CGL Final result:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on result link

Click on SSC CGL 2018 Final result notification

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout