SSC CGL Exam 2019: Major update on age limit, salary structure

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: New changes have been announced for the SSC CGL Exam 2019. More details are also available on the official website.

The age criteria for the post of Tax Assistant has been changed. This comes under the CBEC Group C. Candidates in the age group of 18 and 27 years are eligible to apply for the exam. The earlier age criteria was between 20 and 27 years.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 result will be declared this month. The result will be declared on August 20 2019. More details will be available on SSC.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tax Assistant Pay Scale:

Pay Scale: 5,200-20,200

Grade Pay: 2,400

Initial Pay: 5,200

Total Pay: 7,600

Salary in hand after revision: Around Rs 36,000