SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 to be released soon

    New Delhi, Feb 13: The SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Recently, the SSC had had released the CGL application status 2019-2020 on its regional websites.

    The SSC CGL Online Exam 2019-20 will be held from March 2 2020 onwards. The same would conclude on March 11 2020. The admit card is expected to be released a week before the exams.

    Applications had been invited for the posts of Assistant Section Officer, Inspector , Sub Inspector, Assistant, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division, Clerk, Tax Assistant and Upper Division Clerk. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:03 [IST]
