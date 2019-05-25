  • search
    SSC CGL Admit 2019 admit card region wise download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 25: The SSC CGL Admit 2019 admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The admit card for the Tier-1 Exam has been released. The SSC is scheduled to conduct the Tier-1 exam from June 4 to June 19 2019. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

    Direct link to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard

    How to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 for Tier-I:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the link Admit Card
    • Select your region
    • Login in with required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2019: Region Wise Download:

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
