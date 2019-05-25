Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SSC CGL Admit 2019 admit card region wise download
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 25: The SSC CGL Admit 2019 admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The admit card for the Tier-1 Exam has been released. The SSC is scheduled to conduct the Tier-1 exam from June 4 to June 19 2019. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.
Direct link to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/AdmitCard
How to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 for Tier-I:
- Go to ssc.nic.in
- Click on the link Admit Card
- Select your region
- Login in with required details
- Submit
- View admit card
- Download admit card
- Take a printout
SSC CGL Admit Card 2019: Region Wise Download:
- Western region (Mumbai): http://www.sscwr.net/cgl_tier_1_2018_1710.php
- Madhya Pradesh Region: http://www.sscmpr.org/index.php?Page=cgl_tier_1_2018_1122
- Central Region: http://www.ssc-cr.org/cgl_tier_1_2018_1251.php