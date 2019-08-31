SSC CGL 2018 Tier II admit card: Direct download link for September exam

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 31: The SSC CGL 2018 Tier II admit card has been finally released. The same is available on the official website.

The Tier-II exams will be conducted from September 11 to September 14 2019. Candidates who qualified in the Tier-I exams will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II exams.

The exam would be a computer based one and will be conducted for four papers. Paper-I and II are compulsory for all advertised posts, while papers III and IV are meant for specific posts.

15,162 candidates have qualified to appear for Paper I, paper II and Paper IV in Tier II exam. 8,578 candidates qualified to appear in paper I, paper II, and Paper III in Tier II.

1,50,396 candidates have qualified to appear in Paper I and Paper II in Tier II exam.

Paper-III is for candidates who applied for JSO posts and paper IV is for candidates who applied for posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. The admit card is available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CGL 2019 Tier II admit card:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout