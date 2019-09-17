SSC CGL 2017 result all set to be declared after 3 year delay

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 17: The SSC CGL 2017 result has been delayed. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The candidates who have waited for so long for the result have been demanding that the same be declared soon. The results have been delayed for nearly 3 years. Candidates also said that the 3,082 vacancies were rejected by the SSC for no reason.

Others said that thousands of candidates had left their jobs to study for the exam. This is too long for a result to be be declared, they also pointed out.

Officials have remained mum about the developments and have also not put out an exact date as to when the result would be declared. While there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that the result could be released tentatively sometime in November 2019. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.