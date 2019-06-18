SSC CGL 2017 full list of vacancies, direct link

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 18: The SSC CGL 2017 vacancy details have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

There are a total of 9,824 vacancies and the current recruitment drive will look to fill up these posts. The commission had declared the SSC CGL Result 2017 on May 9 2019. The number of vacancies has declared from 9,475 to 9,284.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had ordered the SSC to release the result. The results were on hold after it was found that the examination papers had been allegedly leaked. For the full list of vacancies click on this link https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Vacancies_CGLE_2017_14062019.pdf.