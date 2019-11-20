SSC Application status for SI, ASI Recruitment exam 2019 released

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 20: The SSC Application status for SI, ASI Recruitment exam 2019 has been released.

    The same is available on the official website.

    The application status has been released for those candidates who applied for the posts of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF.

    The notice read, "it has been reported by the M/o Home Affairs that there is now no provision for filling up of vacancies of ASI (Exe.) in CISF through Direct Recruitment."

    The selection process would be a computer based test would also comprise PST, PET, Paper-II, DME and the same would be conducted between December 11 and December 13 2019. The application status would comprise details of the chosen exam centres and posts. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 8:13 [IST]
