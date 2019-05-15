  • search
    Services delayed on section of Blue Line after man jumps on tracks

    By PTI
    New Delhi, May 15: Services were briefly delayed on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line after a man allegedly jumped on tracks at Kaushambi station on Wednesday, officials said.

    Kaushambi station falls in Ghaziabad on the Yamuna Bank-Vaishali branch section of the Blue Line. "From 9.56 to 10.03 am, metro services were slightly affected on Line-3/4 (Blue Line) due to a male passenger who allegedly jumped on tracks at Kaushambi station, when a train, going towards Dwarka, was approaching a platform," a DMRC official said.

    However, the passenger was rescued and services were resumed soon after.

    Services in the rest of the section was running normal.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
