  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI waiting list for clerk recruitment 2019 released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The SBI waiting list for clerk recruitment 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The waiting list has been released for the posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). A waiting list up to 50 per cent has been maintained. Candidates will be released from this list on a quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only. The list will be valid for a period of one year. More details are available on sbi.co.in.

    SBI waiting list for clerk recruitment 2019 released

    How to check SBI waiting list for clerk recruitment 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the careers tab
    • A pdf will open
    • Check waiting list
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi recruitment

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 6:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X