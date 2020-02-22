SBI waiting list for clerk recruitment 2019 released

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: The SBI waiting list for clerk recruitment 2019 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The waiting list has been released for the posts of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). A waiting list up to 50 per cent has been maintained. Candidates will be released from this list on a quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only. The list will be valid for a period of one year. More details are available on sbi.co.in.

How to check SBI waiting list for clerk recruitment 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the careers tab

A pdf will open

Check waiting list

Download

Take a printout