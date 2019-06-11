Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
SBI SO Recruitment 2019, last date tomorrow, check vacancy and salary structure
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 11: The SBI SO Recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.
There are a total of 579 posts available and those candidates interested would need to apply before June 12. More details are available on sbi.co.in.
SBI SO 2019: Vacancy details
- Head (Product, investment and research: 1
- Central Research Team: 1
- Relationship Manager (e-wealth): 486
- Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20
- Customer Relationship Executive: 66
- Zonal Head Sales (Retail) Eastern Zone: 1
- Central Operation Team Support: 3
- Risk and Compliance Officer: 1
SBI SO Salary Structure:
Head (product, investment and research): Rs 80 to Rs 99.62 lakh
Central research team: Rs 25 to Rs 45 lakh
Relationship managers: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh
Team lead: Rs 10 to Rs 28 lakh
Customer relationship: Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh
Zonal head: Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh
Central operation team support: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh
Risk and compliance officers:Rs 22 to Rs 27 lakh per annum
SBI SO Recruitment 2019: How to apply
- Go to sbi.co.in
- Click on careers
- Click on register
- Enter required details
- Login
- Fill form
- Pay fee
- Take a printout