SBI SO Recruitment 2019, last date tomorrow, check vacancy and salary structure

New Delhi, June 11: The SBI SO Recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

There are a total of 579 posts available and those candidates interested would need to apply before June 12. More details are available on sbi.co.in.

SBI SO 2019: Vacancy details

Head (Product, investment and research: 1

Central Research Team: 1

Relationship Manager (e-wealth): 486

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20

Customer Relationship Executive: 66

Zonal Head Sales (Retail) Eastern Zone: 1

Central Operation Team Support: 3

Risk and Compliance Officer: 1

SBI SO Salary Structure:

Head (product, investment and research): Rs 80 to Rs 99.62 lakh

Central research team: Rs 25 to Rs 45 lakh

Relationship managers: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

Team lead: Rs 10 to Rs 28 lakh

Customer relationship: Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh

Zonal head: Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh

Central operation team support: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

Risk and compliance officers:Rs 22 to Rs 27 lakh per annum

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on careers

Click on register

Enter required details

Login

Fill form

Pay fee

Take a printout