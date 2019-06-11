  • search
    SBI SO Recruitment 2019, last date tomorrow, check vacancy and salary structure

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 11: The SBI SO Recruitment 2019 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

    There are a total of 579 posts available and those candidates interested would need to apply before June 12. More details are available on sbi.co.in.

    SBI SO 2019: Vacancy details

    • Head (Product, investment and research: 1
    • Central Research Team: 1
    • Relationship Manager (e-wealth): 486
    • Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20
    • Customer Relationship Executive: 66
    • Zonal Head Sales (Retail) Eastern Zone: 1
    • Central Operation Team Support: 3
    • Risk and Compliance Officer: 1

    SBI SO Salary Structure:

    Head (product, investment and research): Rs 80 to Rs 99.62 lakh

    Central research team: Rs 25 to Rs 45 lakh

    Relationship managers: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

    Team lead: Rs 10 to Rs 28 lakh

    Customer relationship: Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh

    Zonal head: Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh

    Central operation team support: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh

    Risk and compliance officers:Rs 22 to Rs 27 lakh per annum

    SBI SO Recruitment 2019: How to apply

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on careers
    • Click on register
    • Enter required details
    • Login
    • Fill form
    • Pay fee
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 8:59 [IST]
