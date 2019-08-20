  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 date, main interview round update

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 20: The SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result is expected to be declared this week. The SBI PO Main interview round will be declared in the fourth week of August and the final round is scheduled to be conducted in September.

    SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019 date, main interview round update

    The main exam was conducted in the computer based mode on July 20 2019. The result of the prelims exam, it may be recalled was declared on June 29 2019. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in/careers/.

    How to check SBI PO Main Exam Result 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in/careers/
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue