  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 to be declared on July 19

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 14: The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 to be declared on July 19

    The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2019 will be conducted on August 10 2019. The prelims exam, it may be recalled was conducted on June 22 and 23 2019 in four shifts. Those candidates who clear the exam, will be eligible to write the SBI Main Exam 2019.

    The main exam will have 190 questions comprising 200 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours and 40 minutes to complete the paper. The result will be declared on July 19. The main exam will be conducted on August 10 2019. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

    How to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the prelims result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi results

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue