    SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 to be release today by this time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: The SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card will be released for the prelims exam 2020. The exam is being conducted to recruit 8,000 customer support and sales clerks in the various offices of the SBI across the country. The admit card is likely to be announced in the second half of today. The same once released will be available on sbi.co.in.

    How to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

