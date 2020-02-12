SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: The SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the prelims exam 2020. The exam is being conducted to recruit 8,000 customer support and sales clerks in the various offices of the SBI across the country. The same is available on sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout