SBI Clerk Mains result 2019 declared, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The SBI Clerk Mains result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The State Bank of India had conducted the main examination on September 10 and 20 2019. Those candidates who have cleared the main exam will now have to attend a test for knowledge of specified opted language as part of the selection process. This test is being conducted before the appointment.

Those candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be given an appointment. Those candidates who produce a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet with evidence that they have studied the specified opted local language will not have to undergo the language test. The results are available on sbi.co.in/careers.

Direct link to check SBI Clerk Mains result 2019: https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/ careers/301020191250_SCO_FINAL_RESULT_03.pdf

How to check SBI Clerk Mains result 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in/careers

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout