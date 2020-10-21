SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card Released: How to download

DU First Cut Off List released: How to apply for admission?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 21: The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The SBI Clerk Mains examination will take place on 31st October 2020. All the students who have cleared the SBI Clerk Prelims, can download their main exam's admit card from the direct link given below- Direct Link to Download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card Important Dates

Commencement of Call letter Download: 20 - 10 - 2020

Closure of SBI Clerk Admit Card Download: 31 - 10 - 2020

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official website IBPS ibpsonline.ibps.in

On the homepage, click on 'SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020'

It will be re-directed to a new page

Enter your SBI registration number and password

Your SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 will display on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference