SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card Released: How to download
New Delhi
New Delhi, Oct 21: The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.
The SBI Clerk Mains examination will take place on 31st October 2020. All the students who have cleared the SBI Clerk Prelims, can download their main exam's admit card from the direct link given below- Direct Link to Download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card Important Dates
Commencement of Call letter Download: 20 - 10 - 2020
Closure of SBI Clerk Admit Card Download: 31 - 10 - 2020
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020: How to download
- Visit the official website IBPS ibpsonline.ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on 'SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020'
- It will be re-directed to a new page
- Enter your SBI registration number and password
- Your SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020 will display on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference