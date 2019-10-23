SBI Clerk Main Result 2019: Read official update on date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: The SBI Clerk Main Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

'The date for declaration of final result for Recruitment of Junior Associates in SBI was extended, as Main Examination had to be deferred in some centers, due to rampant floods in many parts of the country, and subsequently exam at those centers was held on 20th Sept. 2019. The results are expected to be declared shortly," read an official notice.

It may be recalled that the confusion on the date persisted and contrary to reports, the result was not declared in the first week of October. Although there is no confirmation, reports say that the result could be declared sometime this week. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

