  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI Clerk Main Result 2019: Read official update on date

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The SBI Clerk Main Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    'The date for declaration of final result for Recruitment of Junior Associates in SBI was extended, as Main Examination had to be deferred in some centers, due to rampant floods in many parts of the country, and subsequently exam at those centers was held on 20th Sept. 2019. The results are expected to be declared shortly," read an official notice.

    SBI Clerk Main Result 2019: Read official update on date

    It may be recalled that the confusion on the date persisted and contrary to reports, the result was not declared in the first week of October. Although there is no confirmation, reports say that the result could be declared sometime this week. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

    How to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi results

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue