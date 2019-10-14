SBI Clerk Main Result 2019: Confusion prevails, update on date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: The SBI Clerk Main Result 2019 is yet to be declared. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The confusion on the date persists and contrary to reports, the result was not declared in the first week of October. Although there is no confirmation, reports say that the result could be declared sometime this week. The result once declared will be available on sbi.co.in.

How to check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout