    SBI Clerk Exam 2019 deferred in these regions

    New Delhi, Aug 11: The SBI Clerk Exam 2019 has been deferred. More details are available on the official website.

    The exam has been deferred for the rain hit regions. The exam is not being conducted in Belgaum and KolhapurThe revised date of the examination will be notified and advised subsequently," said the exam notice released by the Central Recruitment & Promotion Department, Corporate Centre, SBI. Due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the Main Examination scheduled to be held on 10.08.2019 at Srinagar, Jammu and Samba has been deferred," read another notice.

    The exam is conducted in the computer based mode. The exam is of 2 hours and 40 minutes. The four core areas that the exam would focus on are financial awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability and computer aptitude.

    The SBI will select candidates for the appointment of unior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
