SBI Clerk 2021 exam registration begins: Last date to apply, exam dates here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The SBI Clerk 2021 exam registration has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The process of registration begins today and will end on May 17 2021. "Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT/Special area (mentioned in the under given vacancy table against each state)," says the official notice.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam will tentatively be conducted in June this year and the main tentatively on July 31 2021. "The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of the selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered an appointment. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language test. There is no provision for Inter Circle Transfer / Inter State Transfer for Junior Associates to be recruited," the notice also says. For SBI Clerk 2021 exam registration visit sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI Clerk 2021 recruitment: Important dates:

Registration begins: April 27

Registration ends: May 17

Prelims: June 2021 (tentative)

Mains: July 31 (tentative)