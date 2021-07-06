SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 6100 vacancies, check eligibility criteria

New Delhi, July 06: The State Bank of India has invited applications to apply for SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2021. Those candidates who wish to apply can do so on the official website.

The recruitment drive is being undertaken to fill in 6,100 posts and interested candidates can apply till July 16 2021. Candidates can appear for the exam only once under the engagement project and they can apply for engagement only in one state.

Selection Process:

The selection process is based on online written test, test of local language,. The questions will be in English and Hindi except for the test of General English. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the Objective Tests and 1/4th of the marks assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. The online exam will be tentatively held in August 2021.

Eligibility:

The candidate should be a graduate from a recognised university and the minimum age should be 20 years and the maximum is 28 years as on October 31 2020. Relaxation in the age limit would be applicable under the government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC?PWD candidates.

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs 300. If you fall under the General/ OBC/ EWS category, SC/ST/PWD category, then there will be no application fee. More details are available on sbi.co.in.

