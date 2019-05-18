  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI 2019 PO preliminary call letter released, direct link to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: The SBI 2019 PO preliminary call letter has been released. The is available on the official website.

    The SBI recruitment exam will be held on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in.

    SBI 2019 PO preliminary call letter released, direct link to download

    How to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to sbi.co.in
    • Click on the PO admit card link
    • A new page will open
    • Enter required details
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    sbi

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue