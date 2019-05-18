SBI 2019 PO preliminary call letter released, direct link to download

New Delhi, May 18: The SBI 2019 PO preliminary call letter has been released. The is available on the official website.

The SBI recruitment exam will be held on June 8, 9, 15 and 16. The admit card is available on sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the PO admit card link

A new page will open

Enter required details

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout