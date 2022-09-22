RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets chief imam, discusses ways to promote harmony

CUET PG Result soon: Date, time, and other details here

New Delhi

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 22: Reaching out to the Muslim community, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with senior Sangh functionaries on Thursday met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation.

The closed door meeting at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque lasted for more than an hour. Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief has been holding discussions with Muslim intellectuals for strengthening communal harmony.

"RSS Sarsanghachalak meets people from all walks of life. It is part of the continuous general 'Samvad' process," RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said.