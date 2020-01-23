  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020 Supreme Court
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRC Group D Recruitment Exam date: Despite September meet, no update as yet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 23: The RRC Group D Recruitment Exam date is yet to be announced. Once announced the same would be available on the official website.

    The exams are to be held for the recruitment of more than 1 lakh posts. The recruitment was announced in March 2019 and it has been nearly 11 months and there has been no update what so ever.

    RRC Group D Recruitment Exam date: Despite September meet, no update as yet

    Railway officials say that they are yet to finalise a date for the exams. Among the 7 RRB and RRC recruitments, the biggest recruitment was for the post of RRC Group D post. In all a total of 1,03,769 vacancies were notified.

    Three were a whopping 1,15,67,248 applications that were received. At first it was said that the dates would be announced after exam conducting agency is finalised. However this announcement was made in September and till date there is no update on the same.

    While there was a meeting held in this regard in September, the Railways is yet to finalise the agency.

    While there is no official confirmation, there is every chance that the exams may be held only after two months. The Railways would first have to finalise the exam conducting agency. Following this the dates would be announced. The admit card would then be released following which the exams would be held.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    railways recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 8:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue