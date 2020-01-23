RRC Group D Recruitment Exam date: Despite September meet, no update as yet

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: The RRC Group D Recruitment Exam date is yet to be announced. Once announced the same would be available on the official website.

The exams are to be held for the recruitment of more than 1 lakh posts. The recruitment was announced in March 2019 and it has been nearly 11 months and there has been no update what so ever.

Railway officials say that they are yet to finalise a date for the exams. Among the 7 RRB and RRC recruitments, the biggest recruitment was for the post of RRC Group D post. In all a total of 1,03,769 vacancies were notified.

Three were a whopping 1,15,67,248 applications that were received. At first it was said that the dates would be announced after exam conducting agency is finalised. However this announcement was made in September and till date there is no update on the same.

While there was a meeting held in this regard in September, the Railways is yet to finalise the agency.

While there is no official confirmation, there is every chance that the exams may be held only after two months. The Railways would first have to finalise the exam conducting agency. Following this the dates would be announced. The admit card would then be released following which the exams would be held.