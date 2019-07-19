  • search
    RRC Group D Exam 2019: Details on centre, city

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 19: The RRC Group D Exam 2019 will be held in September. More details are also available on the official website.

    This year the Railway Recruitment Cell has fixed the exams for the months of September and October 2019. Over 1 lakh vacancies are to be filled in through these vacancies.

    Last year the RRB conducted recruitment for one 60,000 vacancies. The number of applicants was more than 1.5 million.

    The RRC Group D Recruitment date for CBT and other stages of recruitment will be intimated from time to time.

    The official notification says, "center/City allocation for CBT/PET will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBT/PET. Request for Change of Exam Centre shall NOT be allowed under any circumstances."

