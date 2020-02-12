RRB Recruitment 2020 JE final result for Allahabad declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: The RRB Recruitment 2020 JE final result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held for the posts of Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) and Junior Engineer (JE). The results for the RRB Allahabad has been announced. The other regional centres are yet to announce the results.

The RRB Allahabad has announced 10 candidates to be medically unfit. The results of 24 candidates has been withheld due to lack of documents. The results are available on rrbald.gov.in.