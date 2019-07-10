RRB Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2019: Exam city, date announced, admit card on this date

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 10: The RRB Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2019 exam centre, city details have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The computer based tests are being conducted on July 19, 20 and 21 2019.

The candidates can download their admit cards on July 15 2019. The notification says that the admit card would be available four days prior to the examination. In all the exam would look to full up 1,937 vacancies.

The exam would be for a 90 minute duration and would comprise 100 questions. Further there will be negative marking and one third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The question papers will be set in English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The exam city and date intimidation will be available on RRB websites. Moreover the candidates will be intimated through their registered mobile numbers and e-mails given at the time of the application.