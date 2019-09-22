RRB Railway Group C ALP Technician verification this week

New Delhi, Sep 22: The RRB Railway Group C ALP Technician verification date has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The DV for the absentee candidates for the Allahabad region will be held on September 24 to September 26 2019.

"No separate E-Call Letter will be issued to the candidates who are given second chance to appear for DV and candidates are advised to bring the original E-Call Letter issued for the earlier DV along with all the original documents mentioned in the E-Call Letter according to CEN-01/2018 and 02 sets of photocopy of the documents. An SMS and E-mail only will be sent to the absentee candidates on their registered Mobile number and E-mail address," the RRB said in a notification.

"The list of 10629 candidates provisionally shortlisted for Documents Verification (DV) was published on the website of Railway Recruitment Board, Allahabad on 11.06.2019. The DV and Medical Examination (ME) of the candidates for the post of ALP & Technicians of CEN01/2018 was held from 23.06.2019 to 14.09.2019 (69 days) at Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET), Education Block, Jhalwa, Prayag Raj (Allahabad)," official notification also said.

Further it also said, "for those candidates who were absent for the above DV, it has now been decided to give a second and final opportunity for DV to the candidates remaining absent on scheduled date due to valid reasons beyond the control of the candidates e.g. University/Govt. Examination, Personal Sickness etc."