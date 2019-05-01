RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 salary, pay details

New Delhi, May 01: Here are the details of the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019. More details are also available on the official website.

The tentative date for the exam is between September and October 2019. The computer based test will be conducted between September to October 2019. The cut off score for RRB RRC Group D Level 1 exam is released at a time when the results are about to be declared. Let us take a look at cut off marks for the RRB RRC Group D Level 1 2019 exam.

In addition to the salaries the Indian Railways will also provide DA, HRA, Transport allowance, pension scheme, medical benefits and special allowances.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Salary and pay details:

Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Junior Time Keeper: Rs 19,900

Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900

Commercial Clerk: Rs 21,700

Traffic Assistant: Rs 25,500

Goods Guard: Rs 29,200

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 29,200

Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Senior Time Keeper: Rs 29,200

Commercial Apprentice: Rs 35,400

Station Master: Rs 35,400