RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 salary, pay details

New Delhi, May 01: Here are the details of the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019. More details are also available on the official website.
In addition to the salaries the Indian Railways will also provide DA, HRA, Transport allowance, pension scheme, medical benefits and special allowances.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Salary and pay details:
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900
- Junior Time Keeper: Rs 19,900
- Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900
- Commercial Clerk: Rs 21,700
- Traffic Assistant: Rs 25,500
- Goods Guard: Rs 29,200
- Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 29,200
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 29,200
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Rs 29,200
- Senior Time Keeper: Rs 29,200
- Commercial Apprentice: Rs 35,400
- Station Master: Rs 35,400