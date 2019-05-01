  • search
    RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 salary, pay details

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 01: Here are the details of the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019. More details are also available on the official website.

    The tentative date for the exam is between September and October 2019. The computer based test will be conducted between September to October 2019. The cut off score for RRB RRC Group D Level 1 exam is released at a time when the results are about to be declared. Let us take a look at cut off marks for the RRB RRC Group D Level 1 2019 exam.

    In addition to the salaries the Indian Railways will also provide DA, HRA, Transport allowance, pension scheme, medical benefits and special allowances.

    • Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900
    • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900
    • Junior Time Keeper: Rs 19,900
    • Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900
    • Commercial Clerk: Rs 21,700
    • Traffic Assistant: Rs 25,500
    • Goods Guard: Rs 29,200
    • Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 29,200
    • Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 29,200
    • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Rs 29,200
    • Senior Time Keeper: Rs 29,200
    • Commercial Apprentice: Rs 35,400
    • Station Master: Rs 35,400
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 8:05 [IST]
