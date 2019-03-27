RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Four days left to apply online; 35,277 vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 27: Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) NTPC 2019 application process is still open. Candidates interested to apply for RRB NTPC jobs can submit their application forms on or before March 31, 2019. Candidates interested in securing the jobs at the Indian Railways can apply for the 35,277 vacancies by visiting the official website; rrbcdg.gov.in and other RRB regional sites.

Vacancies available

Under the NTPC, the Railway Recruitment Board will recruit various posts including:

Undergraduate posts: 10,628

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4,319

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760

Junior Time keeper: 17

Trains Clerk: 592

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940

Graduate posts: 24,649

Traffic Assistant: 88

Goods Guard: 5748

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164

Senior Time Keeper: 14

Commercial Apprentice: 259

Station Master: 6865

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date to fill the online application form is midnight of March 31, 2019.

The fees can be submitted up-till April 5, 2019.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.

Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor's degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

Age limit: The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019.

For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates need to check notification released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.