  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Four days left to apply online; 35,277 vacancies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) NTPC 2019 application process is still open. Candidates interested to apply for RRB NTPC jobs can submit their application forms on or before March 31, 2019. Candidates interested in securing the jobs at the Indian Railways can apply for the 35,277 vacancies by visiting the official website; rrbcdg.gov.in and other RRB regional sites.

    RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Four days left to apply online; 35,277 vacancies

    Vacancies available

    Under the NTPC, the Railway Recruitment Board will recruit various posts including:

    Undergraduate posts: 10,628

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 4,319

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 760

    Junior Time keeper: 17

    Trains Clerk: 592

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 4940

    Graduate posts: 24,649

    Traffic Assistant: 88

    Goods Guard: 5748

    Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5638

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3164

    Senior Time Keeper: 14

    Commercial Apprentice: 259

    Station Master: 6865

    RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: Important dates

    Last date to fill the online application form is midnight of March 31, 2019.

    The fees can be submitted up-till April 5, 2019.

    RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

    NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.

    Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor's degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

    Age limit: The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019.

    For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates need to check notification released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb ntpc recruitment

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue