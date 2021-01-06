YouTube
    RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam City and Date information to be released today

    New Delhi, Jan 06: The RRB NTPC Phase 2 Exam City and Date information will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board says that the the 2nd phase of the RRB NTPC 1st Stage Computer Based Test will be held from January 16 2021 to January 30 2021 for around 27 lakh candidates. For these candidates, the LINK viewing the exam city and date and downloading of Free

    Travelling Authority for SC/ST will made available on all RRB websites today.

    The RRB NTPC Admit cards will be released 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date information link. The remaining candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and candidates are advised to refer only to the official website for the latest information.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 12:04 [IST]
