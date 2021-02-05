RRB NTPC exam notification for 4th phase: Exam city details today, admit card next week

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The RRB NTPC exam notification for 4th phase has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The 4th phase exam will be held from February 15 to March 3. The admit card for the same will be available from February 11 onwards.

Around 15 lakh candidates will appear for the 4th phase of the 1st stage computer based test. "The 4th phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from 15.02.2021 to 03.03.2021 for approx. 15 lakh candidates," reads the notice.

The link viewing exam city and city will be available on the official website from today onwards. "For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 05.02.2021 at 9.00 PM," the notice also said.

The RRB is also sending necessary information about the 4th phase to the email and mobile numbers of the candidates that were mentioned in the online application.