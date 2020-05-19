RRB NTPC exam 2020 latest update on exam conducting authority

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 19: The RRB NTPC exam 2020 is yet to be conducted. More details will be available on the official website.

While the announcement of the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 date had already been delayed, it has now been further postponed owing to the coronavirus lockdown. Going by the latest updates, the exam is only likely to be held by the end of this year. However some reports suggest that the dates for the exams will be released only in July.

Further the appointment of the Exam Conducting Authority (ECA) has been extended to June 2020.

It is said that the ECA tender meeting dates and bidding dates have been extended till June 8 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. If the process begins by June, then there is every chance that the exams will be conducted before the end of 2020.

The date of the pre-bid conference for the ECA recruitment will be held on May 14 at 3.30 pm at the RRB, Ajmer. The last date and time for receipt of offers/bids through e-tender online will be June 8 2020 at 3 pm. The time and date of opening the technical bids received in response to the tender would be June 8 2020 at 3.30 pm.