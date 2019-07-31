RRB NTPC Exam 2019 on schedule, date to be out soon

New Delhi

New Delhi, July 31: The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be held as per schedule. Once the dates are released, the same would be available on the official website.

While no official date has been announced as yet, Board officials are making all efforts to ensure that the exams are conducted as per schedule. Board officials say that as of now they have not fixed any date.

The official notification states that the RRB NTPC exam will be conducted between June and September 2019. It will be completed within that time, the official also said. Once the date is announced, the Board will release the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019. The admit card will be released on the website of the RRB and respective boards sites.

There are over 2.98 lakh vacancies in the Railways as on June 1 2019. The recruitment process is being held for the 2.94 lakh vacancies. "The number of employees were 16,54,985 in 1991 and 12,48,101 in 2019. However, this has not affected the service of Railways," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.