RRB NTPC Exam 2019 likely to be delayed: No notification this month

New Delhi, Aug 09: The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be delayed. More details will be available on the official website.

This would mean that a notification relating to the exam date will not be released in August. Candidates could hope that some news relating to the date of the exam and admit card is released in September.

The board had said that the exam would be conducted four days after the admit card is released.

Before releasing the exam dates, the RRB will activate the NTPC application status. Once this link is activated candidates will be able to check if their applications are rejected or accepted. If the applications are accepted, then candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination.

The exam would have two stages, a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The admit card once released will be available on the regional websites of the RRB.