RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Don’t give up hope, check these important points

New Delhi, Jan 14: The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be conducted soon. The same once announced will be available on the official website.

Reports suggest that the dates for the exam may be announced by the end of January or early in February. The Group D exam would be conducted first. This would be followed by the RRB NTPC exams.

Meanwhile here is an important update for the candidates. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the officials. Use trusted sources for updates. Check emails regularly. Keep preparing as the examinations will eventually be conducted. Work on skill development. Do not trust fake news.

There are various reasons that has led to the delay. Firstly there were a large number of applications. Second it was the unavailability of good centres to conduct the exams. Third, the application process went on for a long time. Fourth, the centres were booked for the other RRB examinations.

Candidates feel that the board must keep them updated about the ongoing process.

This is a very important process for us and we want to ensure that everything goes on smoothly. The sheer number of candidates who have applied shows how big the process is. We want everything to go on properly and do not want any confusion, a Board official informed OneIndia.

The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates.

"It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," the notice from the Railway Recruitment Board said.