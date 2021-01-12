RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card to be released today: Second phase begins Jan 16

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: The RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card will be released today by the Railway Recruitment Board. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Those candidates who exams are falling in the second phase will be able to download their RRB NTPC CBT-1 admit card from the official website. The second phase of the RRB NTPC CBT-1 will be held from January 16 to January 31 2021. Around 27 lakh candidates will appear in the second phase of the examination.

The first phase of the exam was held from December 28 to January 13. Around 1,26 crore aspirants appeared for the RRB NTPC recruitment. In all there are 35208 vacancies. In the first phase 23 lakh candidates had appeared.