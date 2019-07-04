RRB NTPC Allahabad Admit Card 2019 soon, check details here

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 04: The RRB NTPC Allahabad Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

Candidates who appear for the RRB exam will have to take part in two stages of exam-CBT and skill test. There are over 35,000 vacancies under the NTPC for both graduates and non-graduates.

Those candidates selected will be called for a medical test and document verification. The final merit list will be announced. Jobs will be given based on merit.

In the CBT, each correct answer will carry one mark, while for a wrong one 0.3 marks will be deducted. The CBT will be conducted for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master Posts. To qualify a candidate would need 42 marks. The admit card once released will be available on http://rrbald.gov.in.

How to download RRB NTPC Allahabad Admit Card 2019:

Go to http://rrbald.gov.in

Click on the link that reads RRB NTPC Admit Card

You will be re-directed to a new page

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout