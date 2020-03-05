  • search
    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: No delay, scrutiny of applications complete

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    However in a latest update, Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal has said that there is no undue delay in the recruitment for the RRB Group Posts. He said that the ongo9ing recruitment has seen around 1.15 crore applicants, whose scrutiny is complete and the scheduling of the written exam is under process.

    The minister said that two recruitment notifications for Level-1 were issued. The first in February 2018 and the second in March 2019. Around 1.89 crore applications were received for the first notification. After scrutiny of applications, conduct of written examination for eligible candidates, generation of Zonal Railway-wise merit lists, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination, around 56,000 candidates have already been selected for appointment as on 13.02.2020, the minister said in Parliament.

    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 latest news: Tenders invited for exam conducting agency

    For the second notification, around 1.15 crore applications have been received whose scrutiny is complete. Scheduling of written examination (CBT) under this notification is under process, Piyush Goyal also said.

    It may be recalled that the RRB had recently said that it has floated a tender for the exam conducting authority. The tender process is expected to be completed soon, following which the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released. It is expected that the exams would be conducted after April 2020.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 8:11 [IST]
