RRB NTPC 6th phase exam date released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The RRB NTPC 6th phase exam date has been released. The same is available on the official website.

According to the notice issued, the RRB NTPC 6th phase exam will be held on April 1,3,5,6,7 and 8. Around 6 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the RRB NTPC 6th phase exam.

"For the candidates who are scheduled in the above dates, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 22.03.2021 at 09.00 PM. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link, the notice says.

Further it also says, necessary intimation s also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the above dates to their Email and Mobile numbers given in their online Application. All other remaining candidates will be scheduled in due course as and when the dates are finalized. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates.