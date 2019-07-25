  • search
    RRB NTPC 2019: 24,605 vacancies announced, check full list here

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 25: As part of the RRB NTPC 2019, the Railways has released a fresh vacancy list.

    A total of 24,605 job vacancies have been released. This includes, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master.

    The minimum educational qualification for the graduate posts is Bachelors degree from any recognised university. Those who will apply for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper should have typing proficiency in both English and Hindi on a computer.

    RRB NTPC 2019: Full job vacancy list:

    Post Name Job Profile 7thCPC Level Initial Pay in Rs. Medical Standard Total Vacancies (All RRBs)
    Traffic Assistant Work under Traffic & Signal Department 4 25500 A-2 88
    Goods Guard Monitoring functioning of Train and its parts 5 29200 A-2 5748
    Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Work under Ticket Booking Offices 5 29200 B-2 5638
    Senior Clerk cum Typist Clerical work under different railway departments 5 29200 C-2 2854
    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist Maintain Accounts Records 5 29200 C-2 3147
    Senior Time Keeper To keep records of time regarding movements of train 5 29200 C-2 6
    Commercial Apprentice To supervise commercial branches 6 35400 B-2 259
    Station Master To supervise activities at railway station 6 35400 A-2 6865
    Total 24605

    RRB NTPC: Age limit

    Category Lower and Upper Age Limit
    General 18 to 33
    OBC 18 to 36
    SC/ST 18 to 38

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 8:36 [IST]
