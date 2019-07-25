RRB NTPC 2019: 24,605 vacancies announced, check full list here

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 25: As part of the RRB NTPC 2019, the Railways has released a fresh vacancy list.

A total of 24,605 job vacancies have been released. This includes, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master.

The minimum educational qualification for the graduate posts is Bachelors degree from any recognised university. Those who will apply for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper should have typing proficiency in both English and Hindi on a computer.

RRB NTPC 2019: Full job vacancy list:

Post Name Job Profile 7thCPC Level Initial Pay in Rs. Medical Standard Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Traffic Assistant Work under Traffic & Signal Department 4 25500 A-2 88 Goods Guard Monitoring functioning of Train and its parts 5 29200 A-2 5748 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Work under Ticket Booking Offices 5 29200 B-2 5638 Senior Clerk cum Typist Clerical work under different railway departments 5 29200 C-2 2854 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist Maintain Accounts Records 5 29200 C-2 3147 Senior Time Keeper To keep records of time regarding movements of train 5 29200 C-2 6 Commercial Apprentice To supervise commercial branches 6 35400 B-2 259 Station Master To supervise activities at railway station 6 35400 A-2 6865 Total 24605

RRB NTPC: Age limit

Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38