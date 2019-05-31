Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
RRB latest update: Check full vacancy list and exam calendar
New Delhi
New Delhi, May 31: The RRB has announced various vacancies and it is important for you to know the calendar of the same. More details will also be available on the official website.
This calendar will provide you the dates and vacancies for RRB NTPC, RRB Paramedical Exam, RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam and RRB Group D 2019 level 1 posts. Let us take a look.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories (MI) 2019 exam:
- Application date: March 8, 2019
- Last date: April 22, 2019
- Expected Exam date:June to July 2019
RRB NTPC 2019:
- Vacancies: 35,208
- Application date: March 1, 2019
- Last date: Match 31, 2019
- Expected Exam date: June to September
RRB Group D 2019 level I posts:
- Vacancies: 1,03,769
- Application Date: March 12, 2019
- Last date: April 12, 2019
- Expected exam date: June to July 2019
RRB Paramedical 2019 exam:
- Vacancies: 1937 vacancies
- Application Date: March 4, 2019
- Last date: April 2, 2019
- Expected exam date: First week of June 2019