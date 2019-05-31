RRB latest update: Check full vacancy list and exam calendar

New Delhi, May 31: The RRB has announced various vacancies and it is important for you to know the calendar of the same. More details will also be available on the official website.

This calendar will provide you the dates and vacancies for RRB NTPC, RRB Paramedical Exam, RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam and RRB Group D 2019 level 1 posts. Let us take a look.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories (MI) 2019 exam:

Vacancies: 1,665

Application date: March 8, 2019

Last date: April 22, 2019

Expected Exam date:June to July 2019

RRB NTPC 2019:

Vacancies: 35,208

Application date: March 1, 2019

Last date: Match 31, 2019

Expected Exam date: June to September

RRB Group D 2019 level I posts:

Vacancies: 1,03,769

Application Date: March 12, 2019

Last date: April 12, 2019

Expected exam date: June to July 2019

RRB Paramedical 2019 exam:

Vacancies: 1937 vacancies

Application Date: March 4, 2019

Last date: April 2, 2019

Expected exam date: First week of June 2019