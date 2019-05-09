RRB JE Exam date 2019: Full notification, when to download e-call letter

New Delhi, May 09: The RRB JE Exam date 2019 has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board released a notification announcing the date for the exam.

The first computer based test of RRB JE Exam will start from May 22 2019 onwards. The link to the mock test will be available on May 12. It is notified that the e-call letter can be downloaded four days prior to the exams commencing.

The personalised exam city and the exam date will available on the various websites of the RRB soon. The link to issue the SC/ST pass will also be activated.

Applications have been invited for 13,487 vacancies. 12,844 are for the post of Junior Engineer, 29 for Junior Engineer (Information Technology), 277 for Depot Material Superintendent and 387 for Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant.

There would be a total of 100 questions to answer in the 90 minute computer based test. For every wrong answer one-third marks will be deducted. The full notification is available on http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/uploads/Notice%20No.4%20V2%20Final%20English.pdf.