RRB JE document verification revised dates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 21: The RRB JE document verification, medical examination date has been preponed. More details are available on the official website.

The DV and medical exam was scheduled for December 20 2019. However now the latest note says that the same would be held on December 18 2019 starting 8.30 am.

Only those candidates who failed to report for the DV on the assigned date will be eligible to appear for this round.

The RRB notice said, "it must be noted that failure to report for the Document Verification on the scheduled date will tantamount to a rejection of candidature unless it is supported by documentary evidence that the candidate had to appear in a University/Government examination or due to sickness of the candidate. No other reason for absence will be considered."

New admit cards will not be released and the original DV and medical exam were conducted from June 23 to September 14 2019. This would be the final chance for those who missed the same. Those appearing would have to bring proof of the reason behind not attending the first attempt.

Documents needed:

Passport sized photos: 6

Call letter for CBT 1, 2, 3, CBAT and document verification round

Caste certificates

Nativity certificates

Education certificates

Work experience certificates

Reservation certificates, if applicable