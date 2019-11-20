  • search
    RRB JE document verification, medical examination date preponed, check news timing

    New Delhi, Nov 20: The RRB JE document verification, medical examination date has been preponed. More details are available on the official website.

    The DV and medical exam was scheduled for December 20, 2019. However, now the latest note says that the same would be held on December 18, 2019, starting at 8.30 am.

    Only those candidates who failed to report for the DV on the assigned date will be eligible to appear for this round.

    The RRB notice said, "it must be noted that failure to report for the Document Verification on the scheduled date will tantamount to a rejection of candidature unless it is supported by documentary evidence that the candidate had to appear in a University/Government examination or due to sickness of the candidate. No other reason for absence will be considered."

    New admit cards will not be released and the original DV and medical exam were conducted from June 23 to September 14, 2019. This would be the final chance for those who missed the same. Those appearing would have to bring proof of the reason behind not attending the first attempt.

    Documents needed:

    Passport sized photos: 6

    • Call letter for CBT 1, 2, 3, CBAT and document verification round
    • Caste certificates
    • Nativity certificates
    • Education certificates
    • Work experience certificates
    • Reservation certificates, if applicable

