RRB JE CBT 2 admit card 2019 released: Exam dates here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 25: The RRB JE CBT 2 admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

This means that the exam would be held on August 28 2019. It was stated that the exams would be held four days after the admit card is released. The exam will be held between August 28 2019 to September 1 2019. The admit card once released will be available on rrbonlinereg.in.

RRB JE CBT 2: Important dates:

JE phase 2 CBT exam: August 8 2019 to September 1 2019

Intimation of information about exam: August 17 2019

Issue of admit card: August 24 2019

How to download RRB JE CBT admit card 2019:

Go to rrbonlinereg.in

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Take a printout