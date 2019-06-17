  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card released, website to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 17: The RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date and admit card have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    For those candidates whose exam was cancelled, they can now appear for the same on June 26.

    RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card released, website to check

    A note from the RRB said, "all candidates, whose 1st stage CBT was rescheduled, may log-in with their credentials through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority and e-call letter."

    The exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and students will asked 100 multiple choice questions. For every wrong answer, one third marks will be deducted. The exam will be conducted in the online mode.

    Websites to RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card

    • RRB Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.im
    • RRB Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    • Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    • Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    • Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    • Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    • Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    • Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    • Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    • Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    • Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in
    • Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in
    • Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    • Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    • Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    • Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    • Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    • Gorakhpur www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org
    • Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb admit card

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue