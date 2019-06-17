RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card released, website to check

New Delhi

New Delhi, June 17: The RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date and admit card have been released. The same is also available on the official website.

For those candidates whose exam was cancelled, they can now appear for the same on June 26.

A note from the RRB said, "all candidates, whose 1st stage CBT was rescheduled, may log-in with their credentials through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority and e-call letter."

The exam will be conducted for 90 minutes and students will asked 100 multiple choice questions. For every wrong answer, one third marks will be deducted. The exam will be conducted in the online mode.

Websites to RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card

RRB Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.im

RRB Jammu www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in