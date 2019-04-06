RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT Result 2019: Results out

New Delhi, Apr 03: The RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT Result 2019 has been declared on its official website.

The state-wise RRB boards have also released the candidate list for the aptitude test on their official websites, reports said.

The results are available for RRB Chennai, RRB Bangalore, RRB Kolkata, RRB Ajmer, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Bhopal, RRB Allahabad and few others. RRB ALP & Technician Exam 2018 result for RRB Mumbai, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Chandigarh are yet to de declared.

"The Computer Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot. This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible on any ground. There will be no negative marking in Computer Based Aptitude Test," the official notification reads. The additional aptitude test for the ALP post will be held on 16 April.

The results of RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT Result 2019 were made available yesterday evening on the regional websites. The link was activated at 10:30 pm. As many as 8 times the revised vacancy list for ALP posts have been shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment which is the Aptitude Test. The Aptitude Test would also be a Computer Based Test and is scheduled to be conducted on April 16, 2019.

How to download the RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT Result 2019:

Go to the official website of the Indian railways rrbcdg.gov.in

Now, on the homepage of the official website of RRB,

click on the relevant link that may read,

"RRB ALP Technician Result 2019 download" On clicking, you will be directed to a new window

Here, enter all the credentials required and submit online

The ALP and Technician result will be displayed

Take print out for further reference

Meanwhile, the cut off marks for the ALP and Technician will be published by the Board on the zonal website of RRB's soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the latest updates published on the official website of Indian Railways.